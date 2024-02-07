Liquid Milk chair Keith O’Boyle receiving a presentation from IFA president Francie Gorman at last month’s IFA AGM in the Irish Farm Centre.
Former chair of Kildare IFA Thomas O’Connor recognised for his term of office at the IFA AGM in January.
IFA president Francie Gorman thanking outgoing Mayo IFA chair Jarlath Walsh at the 69th IFA AGM for his contribution to the association.
