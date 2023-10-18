Macra’s National Farm Skills competition, sponsored by FBD, was held at the Tullamore Show on 13 August and was won by North Kilkenny Macra (pictured), Fabian Jacob, Shane Hegarty and David Fogarty.

On 30 September, nearly 200 Macra members from all over the country descended on Athlone for Leadership Training.

Throughout the day, members learnt the tips and tricks for their roles.

Members also listened to a presentation by the Rural Youth Committee Inclusivity Working Group about how clubs and regions can make Macra a more inclusive organisation to all members and prospective members.

The Inclusivity Working Group looked at the areas of accessibility needs, dietary requirements and audio/visual requirements.

Guidelines for making posters and leaflets were discussed with members, to ensure they are clear and easy to read and understand for all members.

Diabetes and diet needs

The needs of members with dietary requirements and diabetes were mentioned, as well as how Macra can prepare themselves for events and meetings where food is being provided.

Other areas included how Macra can better cater for members on the autism spectrum, wheelchair users and also members with hearing difficulties – to ensure they don’t miss out on all that Macra has to offer, due to the event not having the necessary supports in place to cater for their needs.

The Inclusivity Working Group will continue their work throughout the year to ensure that Macra is a more inclusive organisation for all who have or may join.