As 2024 gets off to a start, clubs around the country have been busy taking part in all the competitions that Macra has to offer.

One of Macra’s new competitions, Creative Writing, was keeping members busy over the Christmas period, as they put together and wrote short stories and poems, with Karl Johnson (Meath) winning for his short story, and Luke Hannon (Meath) winning with his poetry piece.

Clubs were busy putting their finishing arguments to their debates in the various rounds of the Senior and Novice Debating, which took place over the past month.

Well done to all that took part, and best of luck to the clubs that are taking part in the final in the Horse and Jockey on 10 February, starting at 8pm.

In the Novice Final, there were Clonakilty and Clare, with Awbeg versus Callan in the Senior Debating, debating two interesting motions.

Basketball finals

Macra then took the road to the Kingdom County to the excellent sports facilities in the MTU campus in Tralee for the men’s and women’s national basketball finals sponsored by the National Dairy Council.

Callan Macra (red) and Donoughmore Macra (black and white).

With great entries from across the country and clubs showing off their skills, competition was fierce to make it out of the group stages.

In the men’s final, Donoughmore took on Callan, and after a tense game from both sides, it was Donoughmore Men who came out on top.

Next up, it was Caheragh against Donoughmore in the women’s final. With both teams neck and neck, it was a great show of strength and skill from both sides, however, there had to be a winner, and it was the Caheragh Women who would get their hands on the national shield.

Donoughmore Macra.

Up next on the competitions calendar is the Capers competition. Twelve clubs took to the stage in Killarney and Cavan for the semifinals.

Well done to Fermoy, Limerick, Clare, Monaghan and North Kilkenny for taking part. And best of luck to South Tipp, Banteer, Donoughmore, Mountmelick, Kilmeen and Callan in the FBD National Capers Finals in Eire Og Hall in Ovens, Co Cork, on 3 February.

Watch Macra’s socials to find out who wowed the audience and the judges to win this prestigious prize.

Coming up

But things don’t stop there for Macra’s clubs and members in February.

Coming up are competitions such as Impromptu and Team Public Speaking, as well as Impromptu Debating and Drama, to keep everyone active and entertained.