Wilkinstown Macra was started in October 2022 by a group of 20-somethings looking to make new friends and have an excuse to meet up and chat.

Since then, the group has grown to over 40 members, with people from both agricultural and urban backgrounds.

Wilkinstown Macra prides itself on the diversity of this club, with an even gender split, a spread of ages and a wide range of occupations.

Teachers, farmers, hairdressers, vets, electricians, construction contractors, you name it – the doors are always open and Wilkinstown Macra is delighted to welcome new members all the time.

Successes

The group has enjoyed success both in local and national competitions in its first year, most notably winning Emerging Club of the Year at the Macra National Rally in October 2023.

Recently, their member James Harris placed runner-up in the National Welding final and the group had four members go through to the national finals for stockjudging during the year.

Wilkinstown Macra also ran a ‘guess the number of carrots in the bottle’ competition at their local Christmas fair in December, raising €855 for St Vincent de Paul.

They have many plans for 2024, including weekends away, competitions, charity fundraisers and they would love to welcome more new members.