Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae has promised farmers with windblown forests that “there will be a reconstitution scheme”.

Speaking at Teagasc’s Talking Timber event in the Clayton Hotel Sligo on Tuesday, he said his “aim is to put the stride back into forestry”.

While the details have still to be worked out, he offered an assurance on the reconstitution grant when replanting. He also said that commitments on licence approvals and forest certification are priority areas.

He spoke about the need for “a common sense approach” to forest regulation, in particular to licence approvals.

“I will ensure that forest licences will be issued as swiftly as possible,” Minister Healy-Rae said.

He reminded farmers and foresters in attendance that timber processors can only take in a maximum of 30% uncertified timber to keep their chain of custody certification status which is an essential requirement in maintaining export markets.

As most private timber is uncertified, he outlined the challenges in achieving certification which is costly.

“I will ensure that the funding will be put in place for private forest owners to achieve certification,” Minister Healy-Rae said. “I want every forest in the country certified.”