Sinn Féin have called on the Minister for Agriculture to clarify the government policy around planting forestry on peatland.

It comes after Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry Michael Healy-Rae made comments saying that he wants to more afforestation on peatlands which Sinn Féin described as “very concerning”.

Currently, 30% of Ireland’s peatlands are already under afforestation.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Agriculture, Martin Kenny, said that Healy-Rae’s comments contradict Minister Martin Heydon’s policy regarding Good Agricultural Environmental Condition 2 (GAEC2).

“On the one hand in order to preserve peatlands Minister Haydon is forcing farmers to sign up to GAEC2, without telling them what they are signing up to or what implications it will have on farming practices into the future.

“Then on the other hand, Minister Healy-Rea is proposing to erode and destroy the peatland by planting forestry on it.”

Climate

“Scientific evidence shows that these peatlands, which are meant to act as carbon sinks and sequester carbon, are now actually emitting carbon due to the forestry planted on them,” added Kenny.

“Minister Heydon must provide clarity on government policy on peatlands and explain how his department will restore peatlands that are currently under forestry.

“There must be a fair system for farmers, who are producing food, and for the forestry sector in terms of managing peatlands.”

