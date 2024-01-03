Avril and Willie Allshire in the agroforestry section of their farm-forest where they have planted birch and oak. \ Donal Magner

Agroforestry bridges the gap between agriculture and forestry, but so far in Ireland, it has fallen between these two stools.

Farmers and foresters have yet to embrace it as an economic and ecological positive land use, but thanks to promotional work by the Irish Agroforestry Forum (IAF), this is slowly changing.

Making the transition from farming to agroforestry hasn’t been a problem for Avril and Willie Allshire in their farm at Caherbeg north of Rosscarbery, Co Cork.

They originally planted Sitka spruce, eucalyptus and ash under the guidance of Michael Connelly of SWS Forestry, 23 years ago, a few years after they purchased the farm.

The brown podzolic soil is heavy, which suits these moisture-loving species. They are thriving here, but unfortunately, the ash has succumbed to ash dieback.

The Allshires began producing firewood from early thinnings, but they haven’t lost sight of food production. Their successful venture into pork is now carried on by their sons William and Maurice. They produce the award-winning Caherbeg Free Range Pork brand, which is sourced from their free-range outdoor pigs.

Experimenting with tree species

Willie is not afraid to experiment with tree species and is not hung up on the ‘native versus non-native’ argument. He is prepared to give a wide variety of species an opportunity – regardless of origin – based on their adaptability to grow well, especially on the very wet parts of the farm.

In addition to the aforementioned species, he has also planted native (birch, oak and wild cherry) and non-native (sycamore and Italian alder) species.

In 2018, they expanded tree cover when they planted a further 5.7ha of the farm, with broadleaves (1.6ha) and forest for fibre (0.8ha), but the biggest section was reserved for agroforestry (3.3ha).

This suits the Allshires’ philosophy of ensuring a more balanced ecological farm-forest.

Their recent guided forest tour for the attendees at the IAF international seminar and field day provided a fascinating insight to multipurpose forestry.

After traversing the forest through a network of hand-made roads, trails and pathways, the group was introduced to the Allshires’ agroforestry project.

Agroforestry

Here, both Willie and Avril outline the benefits of agroforestry as a land use that allows food and wood production on the same land. In time, the oak and birch will produce a timber crop, but there are opportunities to combine wood with other uses, including sheep farming and tourism.

Both the Allshires are realists and insist on working the land as an economic project; but there is a definite meeting of minds when it comes to the sense of wellbeing the forest provides.

“It would do your soul good to sit here in the evening and listen to the birdsong and observe the wildlife,” says Willie.

He explains that the forest is a habitat, which encourages the introduction of bird species that wouldn’t survive without woodland cover.

“I’m sure I saw an owl at dusk, although that might be hopeful thinking; there are many other bird species new to here, including two buzzards nesting nearby,” he adds.

Avril, on the other hand, outlines the benefits of forest bathing, which she facilitates in the forest. Essentially, this allows visitors to experience and explore the sights and sounds of the forest.

“People who come here are maybe not in a good place – but which of us is in a good place – always – if we’re honest?” she remarks. She is very convincing when outlining the mental and physical benefits of forest bathing.

“I don’t advertise or feature it on social media, as this is people’s private time and I respect their boundaries,” she says. She caters for individuals or groups up to 12 people.

The Allshires’ farm and forest is featured in the West Cork Farm Tours, where visitors can learn first-hand about sustainable farming and forestry and its food, wood, fuel and health benefits.

Agroforestry – hybrid land use

Part-forest and part-agriculture, agroforestry is a land use combination that allows farming and forestry on the same land to produce food and wood.

E. nitens, 'shining gum' or silvertop eucalyptus (background) brightens the grey winter horizon, with common dogwood hedging species providing colour in the foreground. \ Donal Magner

Farmers and foresters have yet to embrace this hybrid land use in Ireland, as food and wood production are seen as separate entities to be kept apart.

“Too complicated,” a farmer once told me, as we looked out on to his farm, which contained a shelter belt of trees near the family home and outhouses. Without knowing it, he was an agroforestry practitioner, as planting shelter belts is one of at least five types of agroforestry. The others include silvopasture (trees and livestock), silvoarable (trees and crops) and farming crop cultivation (including fruit, nuts and mushrooms).

The scheme provides an establishment grant of €8,555/ha and annual premium payments of €975/ha over 10 years.

Eucalyptus – an Allshire wood-fibre favourite

One surprise when discussing forestry and tree species with Willie Allshire is his enthusiasm for eucalyptus. He planted it as a wood-fibre tree for his firewood enterprise, as it burns well and grows rapidly. While eucalyptus is vulnerable to frost in inland sites, it does well in milder areas such as Rosscarbery, which is close to the sea.

The Department of Agriculture advocated it in the last forestry programme (2014-2020) in a forestry-for-fibre scheme, but it has been dropped in the current programme. Willie disagrees with this approach, as it is an ideal tree in wet sites. Also, it coppices well – one of the trees blown down in the forest during Storm Ophelia, has already reproduced to provide firewood.

There are over 700 species of eucalyptus. The species is evergreen and adds colour to the landscape, regardless of season. The species chosen by Willie is E. nitens. Aptly named as ‘shining gum’ or ‘silvertop’, its foliage and light bark brighten the horizon, especially in grey winter evenings.