Current Nuffield Farming Scholar Laura Awdry provided an overview of her studies at an event organised by the NI Nuffield Scholars’ Association at Balmoral Show.

Laura is originally from New Zealand but now farms in partnership with her husband and three children in Cornwall on a beef and arable farm, running a 650 dairy beef calf rearing unit.

Her topic is looking at sustainable and profitable dairy beef production, with the aim to examine how to ethically address pressures on dairy farms with perceived low value calves in the system.

Over a 12-month period Laura has travelled extensively to study dairy calf to beef enterprises in South America, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Belgium, the Netherlands and across the Island of Ireland. Preliminary findings show challenges of dairy beef are similar across countries.

Laura said the Nuffield Scholarship has provided her with the “ability to be inspired, to ask questions and find a way that you can look at something that will also benefit you through personal development and growth of your business.”

Triennial

Meanwhile, the Nuffield International Triennial will be hosted by Nuffield Ireland in 2026, with an eight-day programme scheduled, starting on the 18 May 2026. Participants will be travelling across the Island of Ireland, with visits to more than 50 farms, cultural venues, and industry organisations. This event will include a one-day agricultural summit.