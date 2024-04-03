A contractor is currently being sought by CAFRE to administer and deliver a pilot Farming for the Generations scheme as part of the wider DAERA future Agricultural Policy programme.

The tender document, available online, states that the successful bidder for the pilot scheme will be required to implement an awareness campaign, as well as workshops on “planning for succession” and training on “preparing the successor”.

The contract is for an initial period of 21 months, with the option to extend for up to a further 12 months. The estimated value of the contract is just over £720,000.

It is understood that the total cost of the pilot programme is likely to be around £1.5m.