Despite the NI Climate Change Act 2002 placing a requirement on DAERA to establish a Just Transition Fund for Agriculture, there is unlikely to be a substantial pot of new money for farmers to help them contribute towards a 2050 net zero greenhouse gas target. Answering questions at last Thursday’s Stormont Agriculture committee, Claire Cockerill from DAERA appeared to suggest money for this new fund will come from the existing ring-fenced direct payments budget that comes to farmers. When pressed on the issue by committee chair, Tom Elliot MLA, Cockerill said she would “have to confirm with our colleagues in agriculture policy”.

“If that comes out of the budget that is already there, I think that agriculture and farmers will feel very short-changed,” responded Elliott.

During the meeting, DAERA officials were also asked about whether the targets contained within the Climate Change Act are actually achievable.

“They are very challenging. They are very stretching,” acknowledged Cockerill, who added that they will require “transformational change” across all of society.