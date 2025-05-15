The chair of Lakeland Dairies has described the proposals in Northern Ireland’s Nutrients Action Programme as draconian and warned they will be a disaster for farming.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at Balmoral Show, Niall Matthews said farmers and the processor are naturally concerned.

“This has come upon us very quick[ly] and caught people on the hop how severe some of the measures are and the implications for both cow numbers and ultimately milk supply.

“I’d a quick look at some of the examples that have been done and it’s mainly the phosphorus constraints that would catch people out first and the example was given that it was necessary for one farm to cut cow numbers by 46%. It’s crazy stuff.

“Obviously, we’d hope this is a first draft of these proposals - it is called out as a consultation until the end of June. We’ be hoping that common sense would prevail and that there would be a compromise.

“Because as they stand at the moment, they’re that draconian it will be a disaster for agriculture in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking on the Irish Farmers Journal's live recording of Farm Tech Talk, Lakeland Dairies CEO Colin Kelly said that there would be fewer farms in Northern Ireland if the proposals are implemented as they are.

“The impact is on the farmers first and any impact on the processor ultimately comes back on the farmer. It’s actually easier for the processor to adjust than it is for the farmer.

“They’re not nice decisions to have to make, but the reality is if these initiatives came through, or regulations, as they’re put out, it’s very simple - there’ll be less farms, there’ll be less processing facilities in Northern Ireland, there’ll be less jobs.

“I think as an industry we’ve got to be very careful. This is so outrageous, we shouldn’t start negotiating on what’s on the page. We shouldn’t have to negotiate with DAERA, we should be all on the same side,” he said.

