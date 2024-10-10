As part of a new series of reports from the north of England, the Irish Farmers Journal visited Hexham Mart in Northumberland last Thursday.

Over 3,500 hill sheep were on offer at the annual sale of draft ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs.

Draft ewes, which were mostly catalogued as five and six-year-olds, met a flying trade from buyers.

These aged ewes, coming off hill land in the local area, were being bought by farmers to run at lower altitudes for another year or two.

Draft ewes sold to a peak of £160 for a pen of six-year-old Blackfaces. The average draft ewe price was up £38.50 on last year’s sale.

The highest price paid for Swaledale draft ewes was £110 and the top-priced pen of Cheviot draft ewes made £140.

Hogget trade

The trade for hoggets, or ‘gimmers’ as they are known locally, was more hit and miss. The best quality lots on offer made strong prices, with the trade peaking at £285.

However, other lots met a more subdued trade, with several lots changing hands for £130 to £140.

When compared to the high prices paid for draft ewes, some hoggets sold very reasonably.

Overall, the average price for Blackface hoggets on the day was up £21.50 on last year’s sale. A small entry of ewe lambs was also on show, with Blackface lots peaking at £116 and Swaledales sold to a top price of £105.

This pen of Cheviot draft ewes made £140.

This pen of Swaledale draft ewes made £71.

This pen of Blackface draft ewes made £160.

This pen of Cheviot draft ewes made £130.

This pen of Swaledale draft ewes made £85.

This pen of Blackface hoggets made £235.

This pen of Swaledale hoggets made £174.

This pen of Blackface hoggets made £180.

This pen of Blackface hoggets made £175.

This pen of Blackface ewe lambs made £116.

This pen of Swaledale ewe lambs made £102.

This pen of Blackface hoggets made £140.

This pen of Blackface hoggets made £190.

This pen of Swaledale ewe lambs made £105.

This pen of Blackface hoggets made £195.

This pen of Blackface draft ewes made £92.

This pen of Blackface draft ewes made £126.