Ulster Farmers Mart in Enniskillen had an exceptional show of stock last Thursday 8 May, with 872 cattle presented for sale and a 98% clearance rate achieved.

Two consecutive weeks of softening deadweight cattle quotes did little to slow the bidding or demand for cattle in all classes. Conversation at the weanling ring concluded prices were up £100 per head on the previous week, with grass buyers still very active.

This November 2024 born Charolais female weighed 310kg and sold for £1,500, 483p/kg.

Weanling steers and bulls sold from £1,000 to a top of £1,940, 498p/kg for a 389kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £900 to £1,860, 548p/kg for a 339kg Limousin. Charolais and Limousin weanlings from 270kg to 340kg consistently made from 520p/kg to 550p/kg, while 350kg to 450kg types, as well as Angus cattle, sold in the 450p/kg to 500p/kg bracket.

This Limousin female, born January 2025, weighed 274kg and sold for £1,500, 547p/kg.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £2,650, 416p/kg, for a 636kg Charolais with most 550-650 kg animals trading at 350 to 400p/kg. Lighter 450 to 550kg animals achieved 400p/kg to 450p/kg. Heifers peaked at £2,600, 400p/kg, for a 600kg Charolais, while a 464kg Charolais made £2,060, 444p/kg and the hammer dropped at £1,350, 480p/kg for a 280kg Charolais heifer.

Cow and calves

Suckler outfits showed the strongest trade of the day peaking at £4,200 for a pedigree Simmental cow with a bull calf at foot, followed by another Simmental cow and bull calf at £3,450. Other commercial lots traded from £3,000 to £3,500 while in-calf cows made £2,300 to £2,400.

This 602kg Limousin male, born December 23, sold for £2,230, 370p/kg.

The trade for sucklers was clearly bolstered by a strong trade for fat beef cows, with prices ranging from £2,430 to £2,650.