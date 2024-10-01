A section on ‘sustainable drainage and wastewater’ has been removed and mentions of ‘investment in sewage infrastructure’ are no longer within the water quality segment.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has criticised the environmental improvement plan (EIP) for being heavily focused on agriculture.

The EIP was recently published with the aim of protecting and enhancing the UK’s natural environment for the coming decades.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said the plan also failed to account for all impacts to water quality.

“It feels like the finger is being solely pointed at agriculture when it comes to actions on water quality.

“We have always been vocal about our understanding that agriculture has to do more to address water quality and we are committed to bettering our efforts to reduce nutrients getting into waterways, but all sectors must play their part.

“Why isn’t the rest of the industry being expected to step up and do their bit alongside agriculture?”

Changes

After an initial draft proposal and public consultation, the EIP was amended with some aspects being removed.

A section on ‘sustainable drainage and wastewater’ has been removed and mentions of ‘investment in sewage infrastructure’ are no longer within the water quality segment.

“The aim of this plan is to deliver improvements for the environment, but, once again, our farmers are left feeling like they are getting publicly shamed and targeted,” added McLenaghan.

“They are not the sole perpetrators for water quality issues, yet it feels like they have been singled out and having such a narrow focus on farming sends the wrong message to society.

“They need to consider the harm that their viewpoint can do to the reputation of our industry when farmers are doing their very best to do better and deliver for everyone.”