Genus ABS will be offering 'a number of free DIY training courses' to its NI customers. \ Donal O' Leary

Global bovine genetics company Genus ABS is to refine the way it provides its artificial insemination (AI) service to a number of NI farmer clients following significant external disruption to its business.

The clients affected have been contacted with information regarding practical support.

In a letter to affected customers, the firm’s regional business manager for Scotland and NI, David Guthrie, confirmed that the service will be suspended from the end of April.

“We have recently experienced some significant workforce challenges in our service business due to intentional interference with the stability of our team,” he said.

“Unfortunately, due to the severity of the deliberate disruption, we regret to inform you that we must formally serve notice regarding the service support we are able to provide,” the letter reads.

The change will cause significant upheaval for many farmers, especially those who depend on the company’s long-running RMS offering where technicians take responsibility for heat detection and serving cows.

“I only got 10 days’ notice that they are stopping. I have straws bought from them for the full year. I will have to try another AI company, but will they have the staff and will they want to use Genus straws?” said one local dairy farmer.

In the letter, Guthrie said Genus ABS will be offering “a number of free DIY training courses” to allow customers to inseminate cows themselves. He also said that semen deliveries will not be affected by the changes.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, Genus ABS maintained that the company “remains fully committed” to its customers in NI.

“As in other regions, we are aligning our structure to better meet the evolving needs of our customers, and we remain focused on strengthening our presence and continuing to invest in NI,” the statement reads.