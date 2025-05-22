Farmers and the wider public have the opportunity to make their views known on proposed changes to the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) at various information events taking place in the coming week.

The events, organised by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) include an opportunity to attend in person at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus in Antrim next Thursday 29 May at 2pm.

Alternatively, webinars will be held next Wednesday 28 May at 2pm and 7pm. Registration prior to either online event is required and can be done via the DAERA website.

Review

The events will present information on the outcome of the review of the previous programme and proposals for a new NAP. There will also be presentations on water quality and sustainable use of livestock slurry. Attendees will get the opportunity to raise questions to the panel of speakers at the end of the event.