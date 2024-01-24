This pen of crossbred ewes sold for £106.

Fat hoggets and ewes were a solid trade at the weekly sheep sale in Swatragh Mart on Saturday with 950 head going under the hammer.

There was a big show of cull ewes forwarded, and, where animals were carrying flesh, buyers were keen for numbers. Topping the day’s trading at £230 was a single Suffolk bred ewe, with similar animals making £190 to £198 on several occasions.

A limited entry of good quality Texel bred ewes were also an easy sell with prices ranging from £120 to £150. Higher prices were easier to come by on ewes with weight.

Crossbred and Mule ewes were a solid trade and again, animals with plenty of flesh and weight, were met with sharper buying demand.

Prices generally ranged from £100 to £140 depending on quality with lighter and plainer lots selling back to £70.

A good entry of horned ewes were a mixed trade. Younger ewes with good frame sold around the £60 mark, while older and plainer horned ewes were selling around £40.

Hoggets

Just over 600 hoggets went under the hammer. As with cull ewes, buyers were keen for heavy fleshed hoggets exhibiting some level of Texel or Suffolk breeding.

Topping the trade at £137 was a pen of crossbred animals weighing 30kg half-weight, followed by another pen weighing 32.5kg which made £136.

Other standout prices for heavy hoggets saw prices from £129 to £135 for 26kg up to 31kg half-weight.

Mid-weight hoggets were also in demand with prices reaching £124 for a pen of good quality crossbred animals weighing 23.5kg.

That was followed by 23.8kg making £120, while plainer lots exhibiting more of a hill breeding influence saw prices reaching £116 for 23.4kg.

Hoggets around 22kg to 23kg, but lacking fat cover, sold between £100 and £110 depending on quality.

A sizeable entry of lighter hoggets weighing 18kg to 19kg were a more challenging sell with prices generally in the region of £90 to £92, although one pen did make £98 for 19kg.

This pen of crossbred hoggets, weighing 22.5kg, sold for £113.50.

This pen of crossbred ewes sold for £137.

This pen of ewe hoggets sold for £133.

This pen of crossbred hoggets, weighing 23.5kg, sold for £120.

This pen of purebred Suffolk ewes sold for £148.

This pen of crossbred ewes sold for £114.

This pen of crossbred hoggets, weighing 23.75kg, went unsold at £122.

This pen of ewe hoggets sold for £129.

This pen of crossbred ewes sold for £82.

This pen of crossbred ewes sold for £128.

This pen of crossbred hoggets, weighing 25.5kg, sold for £127.50.

