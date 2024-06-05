This Charolais heifer, born April 2022 and weighing 678kg, sold for £1,980.

Forward stores were a rock solid trade at the weekly cattle sale in Markethill Mart on Saturday 1 June.

A smaller show of cattle saw 400 animals go under the hammer, of which 160 head were forward stores suited to a short finishing period or in slaughter-fit condition.

Beef heifers sold to a top price per kilo of 292p/kg, which saw a 678kg Charolais animal making £1,980 followed by 288p/kg for a 680kg animal that sold for £1,960.

On a price per head basis, heifers topped £2,060 for a 720kg Charolais. Other notable prices saw a 650kg heifer make £1,820, followed by £1,770 for a 656kg animal.

Forward heifers suited to a short intensive finishing period sold to £1,730 for a 578kg lot or 299p/kg, with a 562kg animal selling to £1,680.

Mid-weight store heifers were a terrific trade with £1,450 for a 492kg animal, followed by £1,460 for a 496kg and £1,350 for a 450kg lot.

Bullocks

Good quality, heavy-fleshed beef bullocks sold to a top price per head of £1,930 for a 690kg animal with £1,920 paid for a 690kg bullock.

On a price per kilo basis, good quality continental types sold to 297p/kg with plenty of animals making 60p to 260p/kg.

Bullocks suited to a short finishing period sold to £1,880 for a 630kg animal with plainer types making prices in around 250p/kg.

Lighter bullocks suited to grazing saw a 476kg animal make £1,440 with £1,310 paid for a 486kg animal.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring, good quality heifers were a super trade, selling from 300p to 366p/kg with a 238kg animal making £870 followed by a 254kg lot which made £880.

Male weanlings saw prices peaking at 382p/kg for a 204kg lot at £780, while a 274kg bullock sold to 358p/kg at £980 with a 418kg topping £1,200.

This Angus bullock, born February 2022 and weighing 634kg, sold for £1,560.

This Angus bullock, born March 2022 and weighing 630kg, sold for £1,550.

This Charolais heifer, born July 2022 and weighing 584kg, sold for £1,584.

This Limousin heifer, born April 2022 and weighing 628kg, sold for £1,700.

This Charolais heifer, born April 2022 and weighing 720kg, sold for £2,060.

This Shorthorn heifer, born July 2022 and weighing 428kg, sold for £1,060.

This Belgian Blue bullock, born February 2022 and weighing 470kg, sold for £1,040.

This Belgian Blue bullock, born February 2022 and weighing 510kg, sold for £1,140.

This Belgian Blue bullock, born February 2022 and weighing 534kg, sold for £1,220.

This Angus bullock, born March 2022 and weighing 670kg, sold for £1,600.

Read more

Bank holiday brings sunshine and a lift in beef quotes