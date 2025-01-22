Slaughter-fit cattle were a flying trade in Ballymena Mart last Thursday, as buyers, buoyed by record beef prices, locked horns in a bid to secure numbers.

Ringside competition included wholesalers, factory agents and specialist finishers, all of whom exhibited a strong appetite for cattle.

Bidding on good-quality steers and heifers in slaughter-fit condition repeatedly opened above the 300p/kg mark, with the main run of animals selling from 320p to 350p/kg.

Heifers topped 358p/kg, with a 680kg Blonde D’Aquitaine making £2434, as did a 685kg Limousin at 2,452.

Other standout lots saw a 760kg Limousin heifer sell for 356p/kg, or £2,705, while a 750kg Charolais animal made 341p/kg or £2,557.

Heifers suited to a short intensive finishing period were an easy sell and also commanded prices of 320p to 350p/kg, depending on age and quality.

Bullocks topped 348p/kg as a 760kg Limousin made £2,644, followed by a good run of animals above 340p/kg.

Standout entries saw Limousin bullocks weighing 780kg make 346p/kg or £2,698, while a 760kg animal made 344p/kg, or £2,614, and matched by a 790kg Limousin that sold for £2,717.

Top price per head saw an 880kg Charolais top £2,816, followed by an 850kg lot of similar breeding at £2,745.

Buyers were ultra-competitive for heavy-fleshed cows, especially animals under 60 months of age.

Topping the trade on a price per kilo basis was a 680kg Limousin that made 346p/kg or £2,352, while a good entry of Parthenaise cows saw a 770kg lot sell to £2,587 or 336p/kg, followed by a 680kg lot at 332p/kg, or £2,257.

Older beef-bred cows in good condition were freely selling from 280p to 320p/kg, with feeding cows making upwards of 260p/kg.

Fleshed dairy cows topped 235p/kg as a 580kg animal made £1,363, followed by 217p/kg paid for a 700kg Friesian.

This December 2022 born Limousin bullock weighing 760kg made 346p/kg (£2,629).

This January 2023 born Limousin bullock weighing 720kg made 346p/kg (£2,491).

This December 2022 born Limousin bullock weighing 760kg made 342p/kg (£2,599).

This October 2019 born Limousin cow weighing 735kg made 298p/kg (£2,190).

This October 2019 born Limousin cow weighing 735kg made 294p/kg (£2,160).

This February 2018 born Parthenaise cow weighing 770kg sold for 336p/kg (£2,587).

This May 2023 born Limousin bullock weighing 685kg made 328p/kg (£2,246).

This December 2022 born Limousin bullock weighing 760kg made 348p/kg (£2,644).

This January 2021 born Parthenaise cow weighing 680kg made 332p/kg (£2,257).

This November 2022 born Limousin heifer weighing 685kg made 358p/kg (£2,452).

This June 2021 born Parthenaise cow weighing 710kg made 324p/kg (£2,300).

