A bigger show of store cattle went under the hammer at the weekly sale in Clogher Mart on Saturday, as deteriorating ground conditions saw more farmers looking to offload stock.

However, despite more cattle presented for sale, it had little effect on prices, as buyers were extremely hungry for good quality stores.

The biggest increase in throughput was in the light to mid-weight store category, with a limited entry of forward cattle suited to a short finishing period.

Bullocks were highly sought after and topped £2,640 for an 865kg Charolais, with a significant run of cattle sold from 300p to 330p/kg for top-quality sorts.

Other standout entries saw a 770kg Charolais make £2,200 and a 735kg Limousin sell to £2,180, while a 645kg Charolais made £2,160 and a 705kg Limousin realised £2,160.

Good-quality bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg made £1,800 for a 545kg Limousin, with two lots at 590kg topping £1,750.

Charolais types around 585kg made £1,740, with Simmental animals hitting £1,490 for a 525kg lot.

Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg made £1,690 for a 475kg Charolais with several lots at similar weights selling from £1500 to £1,650.

Heifers

Store heifers were an outstanding trade and topped £1,840 for a 640kg Charolais. Forward lots suited to intensive feeding made £1,640 for a 560kg Limousin and £1,620 for a 530kg Blue lot.

Limousin types topped £1,780 for a 660kg lot, with Hereford heifers making £1,660 for a 635kg animal.

Mid-weight heifers peaked at £1,500 for a 495kg Charolais with the main run of fleshed animals in the region of 450kg to 480kg making £1,300 to £1,490. In the weanling ring, a red hot trade saw prices of 315p to 380p/kg paid for top-quality continental types, with £1,440 paid for a 375kg Limousin bullock and £1,430 for a 370kg Charolais lot.

This 23-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 480kg, sold for £1,460.

This 18-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 565kg, sold for £1,620.

This 13-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 455kg, sold for £1,280.

This 21-month-old Limousin bullock, weighing 540kg, sold for £1,550.

This 16-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 595kg, sold for £1,690.

This 16-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 635kg, sold for £1,770.

This 13-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 470kg, sold for £1,400.

This 22-month-old Limousin bullock, weighing 575kg, sold for £1,570.

This 19-month-old Simmental bullock, weighing 565kg, sold for £1,490.

This 15-month-old Limousin bullock, weighing 485kg, sold for £1,390.

This 20-month-old Hereford bullock, weighing 545kg, sold for £1,490.

