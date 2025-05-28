This March 2024-born Hereford male, weighed 385kg and sold for £1,260, 328p/kg.

This Salers female, born 23 April 2023, weighed 445kg and sold for £1,650, 371p/kg.

Despite finished cattle prices continuing to soften and reports of waiting lists at some factories, all stock classes were in demand at Dungannon Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Wednesday 21 May.

In total, 270 head were presented with a clearance rate of 98%.

Conformation quality was the main factor determining prices across all the weights and classes.

The top-priced steer at last week’s sale was a 730kg Charolais which sold for £2,800, while a Limousin heifer fetched £2,400 and the hammer dropped at £3,200 for a tidy Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

This Charolais bullock, born 19 August 2023 and weighing 655kg, sold for £2,540, 388p/kg.

Top prices per kilo were 405p/kg for a 665kg Charolais, which made £2,690, and 442p/kg for a 385kg Limousin heifer, which fetched £1,700. A stand-out male Charolais weanling made 535p/kg, £1,390.

Heavy cattle over 650kg traded from 370 to 405p/kg, middleweights between 400 and 525kg made 320 to 440p/kg, while lighter 300 to 400kg cattle traded from 320 to 445p/kg.

This Charolais young bull, born April 2024, weighed 525kg and sold for £2,310, 440p/kg.

Demand for dropped calves remained buoyant with an average price per head of £438.

A one-month-old British Blue made £700, while a good-quality two-week-old Simmental sold for £650. Angus and Hereford calves generally made between £340 and £400 per head.

Dungannon Mart runs weekly cattle sales at 11am on a Wednesday, with a sheep sale on a Thursday at 11.30am.