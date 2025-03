A man has died following an incident on a farm in Co Tyrone.

The incident occurred in Killeter, near Castlederg, on Tuesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that it attended the scene of a sudden death, which occurred in the Pullytean Road area of Killeter on Tuesday 18 March.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive [has] been informed,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.