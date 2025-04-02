This September 2021-born cow, PLI £220, calved 11 December, AI on 10 March to Bomaz Easton-P (sexed), is currently yielding 57l, sold for a joint top price of 5,100gns.

The dispersal of the entire 130-cow Ivy Herd of pedigree Holstein cattle and followers, owned by Mark Blelock, Crumlin, Co Antrim, took place last Thursday at Dungannon Mart in a sale conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

The sale provided a rare opportunity to acquire high-calibre stock. According to auctioneer Michal Taaffe, the crowd at the sale was the largest he had seen in Dungannon.

When combined with the robust cows on offer, bred to commercial principles, it was the perfect storm, leading to fantastic prices on the day.

The calves were sold after their dams and with most PLIs over £500, peaking at £688, it really showed the genetic progress the herd has been making.

Top-priced calves sold for 2,400gns on two occasions for red and white animals with PLIs of £620.

In-calf heifers sold to 3,000gns for an Applaud daughter from an EX92 dam, which produced 13,433l at 4% fat, 3.12% protein in her third lactation.

Just behind at 2,900 and 2,700gns were red and white in-calf heifers.

Among cows in-milk, the top price of 5,100gns was achieved on three occasions.

The first was for a September 2021-born VG87 red and white cow projected to do over 11,000l.

Also sold for the top price was a September 22 VG red and white first lactation heifer and a September 2021-born cow, which produced 9,504l at 3.84% fat and 3.01% protein in her first lactation. Across the sale, cows in-milk sold to an exceptional average of 3,119gns, with in-calf cows at 2,090gns and in-calf heifers selling to an average of 2,096gns.

In the younger age groups, served heifers sold for an average of 1,380gns, with maiden heifers at 1,050gns and autumn 2024-born calves, averaging 1,444gns.

This September 2022-born first-lactation heifer, PLI £620, calved 21 August, was AI on 8 January to Winstar Drexell (sexed)(PD), is currently yielding 29l and made 3,700gns.

This September 2021-born cow, PLI £347, calved 20 August, was AI on 15 December to three-star OH Sharp-Red (sexed)(PD), is currently yielding 41l and sold for 3,600gns.

This September 2020-born cow, PLI£311, calved 15 January and currently giving 56l in her third lactation, made 3,600gns.

This December 2019-born cow, PLI£316, calved 9 December and AI on 8 February to Winstar Meadow-PP (sexed), is currently giving 54l in her fourth lactation and made 2,900gns.

This October 2020 fresh calved cow, PLI 218, made 3,300gns.

This October 2023-born heifer, PLI £381, AI on 1 March to Koepon Simply Red (sexed) and sold for 2,700gns.

This September 2023-born heifer, PLI £378, AI on 1 March to Bomaz Easton-P (sexed) and sold for 1,500gns.

This October 23 born in-calf heifer with a PLI of £475, AI on 17 December to Denovo Chicory (sexed)(PD) and made 2,200gns.

This December 2024-born calf, PLI £470, Dam VG87, Sire Ruw Tricky Red, sold for 2,100gns.

This October 2023 in-calf heifer, PLI £563, AI on 25 January to Bomaz Easton-P (sexed)(PD), sold for 2,000gns.