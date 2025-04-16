Minister Muir said there would be “benefits” in delivering a sheep support scheme. \ Donal O' Leary

The roll out of a new support scheme for the NI sheep sector is “a priority” for Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir.

Speaking at Stormont’s agriculture committee, Minister Muir said he is “committed” to bringing forward a new sheep scheme.

“This previously wasn’t a ministerial priority, but it’s a priority for myself,” the Alliance MLA said.

Minister Muir said DAERA staff are currently focussing on introducing the new Farming with Nature agri environment scheme, which is to be launched later this year.

“In the department, we have resource pressures. We can’t do everything at once. We have to prioritise,” he said.

Minister Muir said there would be “benefits” in delivering a sheep support scheme, particularly in the likes of animal health and disease prevention.

“Once we get progress on that (Farming with Nature), then we will get the resource moving on to deliver the sheep support scheme. It is something I am keen to do,” he said.