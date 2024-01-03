I really enjoy the Christmas period, but long before the Celebrations tin has been cleared of all sweets (apart from Bounties), I am looking forward to January and a new year, with new goals.

None of these goals are particularly big or overly impressive, but rather they mark gradual progression in the farm business. However, my outlook on the future has changed considerably over the last eight weeks.

On the 13 November, Lynsey and I became first-time parents with the arrival of our son, James John Stephen McConaghy, a beautiful, healthy baby.

However, he was eight weeks premature (neither of his parents are known to be early for anything) and born via emergency caesarean section. To be honest, the stress of the situation was pretty overwhelming (for me), so much so that the midwife warned me that during her career she had seen three fathers faint during caesarean sections and two of these were farmers.

At three pounds 10 ounces and two months premature, James seemed incredibly delicate, yet perfectly formed.

Due to being premature, he stayed in Antrim Hospital neonatal unit for five and a half weeks. The compassionate care which he received from a team of highly dedicated medical professionals made it much easier to cope with the very emotional circumstances.

Visit

Lynsey and I were able to visit James 24/7. This meant so much, as we were able to spend as much time with our baby as possible, doing the things that new parents expect to do; feeding, washing and nursing, all of which helped both his growth and recovery, as well as our mental wellbeing.

We are also extremely grateful to all friends, family and neighbours who helped in any way, from cooking meals to milking cows, general acts of kindness and for keeping us in your prayers during this challenging time.

James was discharged on the 21 December and to have him home and safe was the best possible Christmas present that either Lynsey or I could have asked for, although I suspect it will be a wee while before he is able to reach the cows’ teats, never mind do a milking.

Step away

With this wonderful addition to my life, I have decided that this is the right time to step away from my Farmer Writes column. I would like to thank the Irish Farmers Journal and David Wright for this wonderful opportunity.

Over 75 years, the Irish Farmers Journal has proven itself to be at the heart of agriculture on this island. I value the paper for its ability to not just defend the agricultural industry, but also deliver a message of positivity, highlighting opportunities and best business practice to readers. It also provides entertainment for so many rural people on the island of Ireland.

It has been my privilege that you have taken the time to read the scribblings of a most unremarkable farmer from deepest, darkest north Antrim for almost four years.

Although agriculture is going though yet another revolution, with increased uncertainty, legislation and volatility, I cannot help but feel extremely blessed to have been born into a farming family.

We as farmers should feel privileged to hold such a position. As the world population continues to increase and the number of farmers decline, it is clear that never in the history of world food production has so much been owed by so many to so few.

