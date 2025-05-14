The National Sheep Association (NSA) alongside British Wool and various farming organisations have come together to update best practice guidance on sheep shearing.

According to sheep consultant Nerys Wright, the key is to understand that effective biosecurity at shearing is dependent on good communication.

“There is a joint responsibility between farmers and shearers. If your shearer doesn’t know that your flock has been affected by a contagious disease, such as scab, they may unknowingly spread it,” she said.

Some of the key guidelines put together by the various groups include establishing the health status of the flock before shearing commences and if there are issues, working out what should be done to prevent disease spread.

Also shearers should clean and disinfect combs and cutters etc. and shear younger, fitter sheep first to reduce the risk of cross-infection. Everyone handling sheep should wash hands frequently and clean and disinfect boots.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said: “It is absolutely vital that all involved in shearing ensure they are working at the highest possible standard and following best practice guidelines to ensure optimum health and welfare of both sheep and handlers is maintained.”