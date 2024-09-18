The uplift in milk prices and prospects of higher winter bonus payments has breathed new life into the mart trade for freshly calved dairy heifers.

On Tuesday, the monthly sale of dairy cows in Markethill topped £2,780 for a second-lactation animal yielding 38l daily.

That was followed by two freshly calved heifers at £2,550 and £2500, with both animals yielding 38l to 40l.

A third-lactation cow yielding 39l reached £2,020, while a sizeable show of in-calf heifers sold for £1,600 to £2,000.

Freshly calved heifers topped £2,960 in Kilrea, with another three lots breaking the £2,500 threshold and a big run on £1,900 to £2,300.

Dairy cows in Ballymena sold to £2,100 last Friday.