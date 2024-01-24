Animal health company Bimeda has launched a new on-farm test (the ImmunIGY Bovine IgG test) that can be used by vets or farmers to assess the immunoglobulin G (IgG) status of calves.

According to the company, the new test has been validated against laboratory methods and is the first of its kind, given it can be used on calves up to 42 days old, with the result available within 10 minutes.

That compares to other forms of testing which must be done on calves 7 to 9 days old, with a blood sample taken to a vet practice or lab for processing.

The Bimeda test kit comes with a lancet to take a blood sample and a lateral flow device that delivers a rapid result.

The IgG (antibody) status of the calf is a reliable indicator as to whether the animal received sufficient high-quality colostrum at birth.

Research has consistently shown that calves which don’t receive enough colostrum have failure of passive transfer of antibodies, leaving them at higher risk of scour and other diseases, which ultimately will impact lifetime production.

Where the result shows the IgG status of calves is borderline or low, a review of colostrum management should be undertaken, in partnership with the farm vet.

Read more

Five basics for every calving kit