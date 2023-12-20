Red diesel prices fall to 72p/l

Price quotes for red diesel are slowly trending downwards, with a delivery of 2,250l early this week costing between 72p/l and 73p/l, excluding VAT.

That means price quotes are down by 3p/l to 4p/l since the start of December, reflecting recent crude oil prices, which dropped to a six-month low of around US $68/barrel last week.

However, crude oil price has since jumped to $75 mid-week following security fears on shipping routes through the Red Sea. That trend is expected to halt the fall in diesel price temporarily.

Red diesel prices are currently running 16p/l below the equivalent value last December, but are still well above the 68p/l recorded for the same month in 2021.

Prices for DERV have also eased with quotes generally around 116p/l, excluding VAT, down 5p/l from late November and 16p to 18p/l below price quotes from 12 months ago.

Cracker sale at Markethill Mart

An outstanding entry of suckler weanlings topped at £4,000 for a Belgian Blue heifer at the annual Christmas Cracker show and sale in Markethill Mart.

Tapped out as the supreme champion, the heifer weighed 438kg over the bridge. The supreme reserve show champion was a 294kg heifer, with the hammer falling at £2,300. Other leading prices saw £4,000 paid for the reserve breeding champion heifer, with the champion breeding female making £3,900 and third-placed lot selling for £3,600.

Loughans Angus

In-calf Aberdeen Angus heifers from the pedigree Loughans herd of John and Rory Best sold to a top of 2,450gns last weekend, during a timed auction conducted by Markethill Mart. Six in-calf heifers were offered for sale, all due to calve this spring, and sold to an average 2,180gns.

