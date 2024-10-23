The mushroom sector equates to 40% of horticultural output in NI.

NI lamb quotes are up by 15p/kg

Factory quotes are up 15p/kg for fat lambs, with 610p to 615p/kg available midweek. However, with marts also gaining further momentum, deals of 620p to 630p/kg have been paid.

That keeps local plants in line with both the marts and Republic of Ireland-based abattoirs, who have been paying €7.60 to €7.70/kg to 23kg deadweight.

Buying agents for Irish plants are extremely active at marts across NI and competition has intensified with slaughter fit lambs returning £140 to £170, depending on weight.

A tightening in supply and the prospect of strong processing demand in early 2025 due to Ramadan getting underway in February, is filtering through to the store lamb trade. Prices and buying competition has stepped up a gear with lambs weighing 15kg to 18kg half-weight commanding prices of £115 to £125.

New licence for Bluetongue vaccine in England

All livestock keepers in England are now able to use any of the permitted bluetongue vaccines without applying for a specific licence.

A general licence for the BTV-3 vaccines has been made available as part of the response to bluetongue outbreaks in Britain.

While the vaccines may not prevent cattle and sheep from picking up infections, there is evidence that they reduce both clinical signs of the disease and mortality rates.

Vaccines for the BTV-3 strain of the virus are not available for use in NI at present.

Migrant worker scheme for 2025

A scheme for migrant labour for the horticulture and poultry sectors will continue in 2025, the UK government has confirmed.

Under the seasonal agricultural workers scheme (SAWS), a total of 43,000 visas will be available for horticulture and the poultry sector will get 2,000 visas next year.

The results from a survey of SAWS participants were also published, with 91% of respondents reporting a positive experience from their time in the UK and 95% expressed a desire to return.

However, local mushroom growers continue to press for a bespoke visa scheme which better suits their year-round demand for labour.

John McArdle from the NI Mushroom Growers Association (NIMGA) said problems with accessing labour is “crippling” the sector which equates to 40% of horticultural output in NI.

“NIMGA figures show that for every worker coming through the SAWS, it costs £8,130. Over a period of two years, this rises to over £32,000 as every six months we are forced to restart the training and investment again,” he said.