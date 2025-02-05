Seskinore YFC celebrate 80 years

Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) are holding an 80th anniversary dinner on Saturday 8 February in Corick House Hotel and Spa, Clogher from 7pm.

For tickets, contact club leader Joshua Keys on 07714264133 or message the club’s Facebook page.

In-calf heifers go for £5,200 at Swatragh

The spring sale of in-calf heifers at Swatragh Mart on Friday saw £5,200 paid on two occasions for springing heifers.

Overall, 27 heifers from the Northern Counties Co-op were on offer with the sale averaging £3,560.

A few cow and calf outfits were also for sale, with a top price of £4,050 paid for a Belgian Blue cow and Limousin heifer calf.

Extension to manure export deadline

The deadline for submitting records of livestock manure exports has been extended by two weeks to 14 February due to disruption caused by Storm Eowyn.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has said that whilst the online submission system has closed as planned on 31 January, applications can still be sent to the NI Environment Agency by email.

Submissions should be emailed to agricultural.regulation@daera-ni.gov.uk in a suitable format, with an Excel spreadsheet preferred for those with large numbers of manure movements.