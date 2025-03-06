Single application form for 2025 opens

The online single application and map service for the 2025 scheme year is open. The exact value of entitlements is to be confirmed and DAERA said the online service for trading entitlements will open “later in March”.

“This year introduces the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) which will replace the BPS and aid the transition to the Farm Sustainability Payment in 2026. The rules of FSTP are similar to BPS,” said Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir.

The deadline for trading entitlements and submitting single applications is 15 May.

Almost 700 farms miss NI beef scheme

There were 672 eligible farm businesses in NI that did not opt in to the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme last year, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

In response to a written question from DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen, Minister Muir said these farms had claimed under the Basic Payment Scheme and kept eligible beef animals.

To avail of the beef headage scheme, participants were initially required to “opt in” to BCR by completing a short application on the DAERA website.

Minister Muir said the scheme was “very simple to join” and “an extensive communication plan” was used to get eligible farms to opt in to the scheme.

“The measures employed by my department effectively removed barriers for farmers opting in to the BCR scheme,” he said.

NI dairy farms wanted for carbon project

AgriSearch is recruiting 20 NI dairy farmers to take part in a new project to demonstrate practical approaches to managing greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK Dairy Carbon Network is a three-year project which is being funded by the UK government.

As part of the project, each participant will have a tailored farm plan and ongoing support from a farm liaison officer.

Financial support will be provided to farmers, including payments for products and services, and participants will have access to networking and knowledge exchange events.

Farmers can register their interest by completing a short form on the AgriSearch website. A webinar about the project is being held on Tuesday 18 March at 8pm.

UFU launches annual schools competition

The annual schools competition has been launched by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) with this year’s initiative themed “from NI farms to fork”.

The competition is split into different sections for playgroups, pre-school, nursery, primary and special schools. Entry forms have been sent electronically to schools and nurseries in NI.

Templates for the competition are available under the education of the UFU website. The closing date for entries is Friday 11 April 2025.

Muir sticks with advice from DAERA officials

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has not made any decisions which contradicts advice from DAERA officials since he took up office in February 2024.

In response to a written question from Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, Minister Muir confirmed that he has not issued any “ministerial directions” since he joined DAERA.

This process is required within government if a minister wants to go ahead with a decision which is against the advice of senior civil servants.

“I am committed to ensuring that public money is used wisely,” Minister Muir said.