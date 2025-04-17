Showing NI Secretary of State, Hilary Benn around the Lakeland facility in Newtownards were head of site operations at Lakeland Dairies Newtownards Peter McIlwaine and Lakeland Daires’ quality manager Teresa Lagan.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (NI), Hilary Benn MP has visited the Lakeland Dairies site at Newtownards in Co Down.

The facility, which mainly specialises in supplying the foodservice sector, produces various long life and blended dairy products.

As well as touring the facility, the Secretary of State met with Lakeland CEO Colin Kelly, board chair, Niall Matthews and deputy chair, Keith Agnew.

It is understood that issues raised by the Lakeland representatives included proposed reforms of inheritance tax in the UK, the importance of protecting seamless trade provided by the Windsor Framework and how planning logjams in NI are undermining the NI dairy industry.