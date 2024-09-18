Thurs 19 SeptemberDairy sale: 137 fresh cows and heifers, four springing heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am. Details, Michael on 00353-41988-1288.The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening. Speak to Kenny on 07938-488 372.
Thurs 19 to Sat 21
SeptemberJohn Deere open days, from 10am. At Johnston Gilpin, 7B Lisnoe Road, Lisburn. Fane Valley open days. Lisbane store. Moilies online timed auction. At HandH MartEye.
Fri 20 September
The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime. First suckler calf sale. Kilrea Mart, 11am.Donegal Blackface females. Ballybofey Stranolar Mart, 6pm. Suffolks. Plumbridge Mart, 7pm. Details, Orla on 07841-117252.Springhill females sale, 7pm. Charollais, Suffolk, Milford, Suftex, Chartex. Details, Graham on 07921-164651. And Ballynoe House production sale. Details, Ian on 07703-495966. Bid ringside or MartEye. Beatties.Texel club sale. Hilltown Mart. Details, Martin on 07791-679112.
Sat 21 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime. Massey Ferguson display. At Chestnut Cottage, Ballyronan, BT80 0DF. Details, Danny on 07512-374811. Bluefaced Leicesters, 218 shearling and 258 ram lambs, 35 females. Show 8am, sale 10am. Ballymena Mart. Details, Colin on 07739-205818. Hampshire Down. In-lamb ewes and rams. Show 9am sale, 12 noon. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh. Texel club sale, 2pm. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh. Details, Martin on 07791-679112.
Mon 23 SeptemberBorder Leicester females and rams. Show 2pm, sale 5pm. Details Sonya on 07707-079601. Texel club show 5pm, sale 6pm. Ballymena Mart. The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Mon 23 to Sat 28
SeptemberMarts charity fundraiser for Life Beyond. To donate, contact your mart or call Rural Support on 028-8676-0040.
Tues 24 SeptemberDispersal of Ardadoney Fleckviehs. At Kilrea Mart, 11.30am. Dairy dispersal 80 cows for Ivan Armstrong. Enniskillen Mart, 12 noon. In-calf heifer sale. For Ryan Burnside. Ballymena Mart, 7pm. Details Ryan on 07718-925462Lanark-type Blackface ewe lambs: 2,000 head for Camillus Conway. Armoy Mart, 7pm. UFU and Kilwaughter Lime. Zoom webinar on lime use, 8pm. Register at www.ufu.org/events.The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.
Wed 25 SeptemberThe Health Check van. At Dungannon Mart. Parkland Vets and Teemore Engineering. Calf health and housing. At Glenavon Hotel Cookstown, 11am to 3pm. Register at TN 6774-8377.
Thurs 26 September
First suckled calf sale. Show of Limousin calves. Armoy Mart.Texel club sale. Lisahally Mart. Details, Martin on 07791-679112.The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
Fri 27 SeptemberClementhill AA 12 bulls sale. Details, Mark on 0776-4225335. Ballymena Mart, 12 noon.Beltex show and sale, 6pm. Details, Elizabeth on 07709-376361. Charollais, Beltex, Blue Texel, Spotted Dutch, 7.30pm. Beatties, Omagh. First suckled calf sale. Downpatrick Mart, 7.30pm.
Fri 27 and Sat 28 Sept.NIPA ploughing championships. At Hunniford Farms, Lurgan Road, Gilford.
Sat 28 SeptemberFirst suckled calf sale. Ballymena Mart, 10am.
