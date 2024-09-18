Thurs 19 September

  • Dairy sale: 137 fresh cows and heifers, four springing heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am. Details, Michael on 00353-41988-1288.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening. Speak to Kenny on 07938-488 372.

    • Thurs 19 to Sat 21 September

  • John Deere open days, from 10am. At Johnston Gilpin, 7B Lisnoe Road, Lisburn.
  • Fane Valley open days. Lisbane store.
  • Moilies online timed auction. At HandH MartEye.

    • Fri 20 September

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • First suckler calf sale. Kilrea Mart, 11am.
  • Donegal Blackface females. Ballybofey Stranolar Mart, 6pm.
  • Suffolks. Plumbridge Mart, 7pm. Details, Orla on 07841-117252.
  • Springhill females sale, 7pm. Charollais, Suffolk, Milford, Suftex, Chartex. Details, Graham on 07921-164651. And Ballynoe House production sale. Details, Ian on 07703-495966. Bid ringside or MartEye. Beatties.
  • Texel club sale. Hilltown Mart. Details, Martin on 07791-679112.

    • Sat 21 September

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • Massey Ferguson display. At Chestnut Cottage, Ballyronan, BT80 0DF. Details, Danny on 07512-374811.
  • Bluefaced Leicesters, 218 shearling and 258 ram lambs, 35 females. Show 8am, sale 10am. Ballymena Mart. Details, Colin on 07739-205818.
  • Hampshire Down. In-lamb ewes and rams. Show 9am sale, 12 noon. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.
  • Texel club sale, 2pm. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh. Details, Martin on 07791-679112.

    • Mon 23 September

  • Border Leicester females and rams. Show 2pm, sale 5pm. Details Sonya on 07707-079601.
  • Texel club show 5pm, sale 6pm. Ballymena Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Mon 23 to Sat 28 September

  • Marts charity fundraiser for Life Beyond. To donate, contact your mart or call Rural Support on 028-8676-0040.

    • Tues 24 September

  • Dispersal of Ardadoney Fleckviehs. At Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.
  • Dairy dispersal 80 cows for Ivan Armstrong. Enniskillen Mart, 12 noon.
  • In-calf heifer sale. For Ryan Burnside. Ballymena Mart, 7pm. Details Ryan on 07718-925462
  • Lanark-type Blackface ewe lambs: 2,000 head for Camillus Conway. Armoy Mart, 7pm.
  • UFU and Kilwaughter Lime. Zoom webinar on lime use, 8pm. Register at www.ufu.org/events.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wed 25 September

  • The Health Check van. At Dungannon Mart.
  • Parkland Vets and Teemore Engineering. Calf health and housing. At Glenavon Hotel Cookstown, 11am to 3pm. Register at TN 6774-8377.

    • Thurs 26 September

  • First suckled calf sale. Show of Limousin calves. Armoy Mart.
  • Texel club sale. Lisahally Mart. Details, Martin on 07791-679112.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 27 September

  • Clementhill AA 12 bulls sale. Details, Mark on 0776-4225335. Ballymena Mart, 12 noon.
  • Beltex show and sale, 6pm. Details, Elizabeth on 07709-376361. Charollais, Beltex, Blue Texel, Spotted Dutch, 7.30pm. Beatties, Omagh.
  • First suckled calf sale. Downpatrick Mart, 7.30pm.

    • Fri 27 and Sat 28 Sept.

  • NIPA ploughing championships. At Hunniford Farms, Lurgan Road, Gilford.

    • Sat 28 September

  • First suckled calf sale. Ballymena Mart, 10am.