Thurs 26 to 7pm Mon 30 December

  • Jalex timed online auction sale: 67 in-calf heifers. Viewing day Saturday 28 December, 11am to 4pm. At 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. www.jalexlivestock.com. Details James at 07816-775-501.

    • Sat 28 December

  • The Livingstone charity tractor run. BBQ, raffle and auction. Assemble at Armagh Business Park. Register from 10am, run at 12 noon. Details, Stanley, on 07808-933-979.
  • Kilcronaghan Tractor Run, Tobermore. £15 per tractor. Proceeds to Air Ambulance. Depart 11am Kilcronaghan Church car park. Lunch provided at 1pm. Details Wesley on 077 4010 0048

    • Thurs 9 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training. At Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, 5.30pm to 10pm. Register at Countryside Services on TN 877-89770.

    • Wed 15 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training. At St Patrick’s Centre, Downpatrick, 12.30pm to 5pm. Register at Countryside Services on TN 8778-9770.