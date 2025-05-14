Thurs 15 May

  • The Single Application deadline, midnight. Absolute deadline, Mon 9 June, late claim penalties will apply. Visit www.daera-ni.gov.uk, or phone 0300-200-7848.

    • Thurs 15 to Sat 17 May

  • RUAS Balmoral show. Details at https://balmoralshow.co.uk. The Rural Chaplin present.

    • Fri 16 May

  • Northern Eastern Simmental Club event, 6.30pm. Suckler cows, bull beef and heifers for breeding. At Wesley Browne, Ballybay to Monaghan road, Eircode H18 R921.

    • Sun 18 May

  • Nature Friendly farm walk. At Boyd Bryce, Inch, Co Donegal, 2pm to 4.30pm. Eircode F93 W682. Book at www.tickettailor.com/events/farmingfornature/1670375.

    • Mon 19 May

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 10am. At Strule Arts centre, Omagh. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Tues 20 May

  • Dairy herd dispersal: 150 cows, 30 in-calf heifers, 30 AI-bred calves. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.
  • Monthly dairy sale. With 60 head dispersal for D Coulter. Markethill Mart, 12.30pm.

    • Wed 21 May

  • AgTech Ireland and Irish Farmers Journal conference. “Transforming Agriculture with Artificial Intelligence”. At the Curragh racecourse, 9am to 5pm. Eircode R56 RR67. Register at www.agtechireland.ie
  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Kilrea Mart.
  • CAFRE dry stone wall training. At Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/

    • Thurs 22 May

  • Dairy sale, 70 fresh heifers and cows. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
  • CAFRE dry stone wall training. At Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/

    • Thurs 22, noon to Sat 24 May, noon

  • Magnificent Moilies online sale. At HandH.Marteye.ie

    • Thurs 22, 7pm to Mon 26 May, 7pm

  • Hampshire Down export sale. Timed auction at handh.Marteye.ie

    • Fri 23 May

  • Dexter cattle. Show 10.30am, sale 1pm. Ballymena Mart

    • Sat 24 May

  • May Fair and Vintage Rally, 12noon to 4pm. At Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church. Details, Mary on TN 7964-2197.