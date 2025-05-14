Thurs 15 MayThe Single Application deadline, midnight. Absolute deadline, Mon 9 June, late claim penalties will apply. Visit www.daera-ni.gov.uk, or phone 0300-200-7848.
Thurs 15 to Sat 17 May RUAS Balmoral show. Details at https://balmoralshow.co.uk. The Rural Chaplin present.
Fri 16 May
Northern Eastern Simmental Club event, 6.30pm. Suckler cows, bull beef and heifers for breeding. At Wesley Browne, Ballybay to Monaghan road, Eircode H18 R921.
Sun 18 MayNature Friendly farm walk. At Boyd Bryce, Inch, Co Donegal, 2pm to 4.30pm. Eircode F93 W682. Book at www.tickettailor.com/events/farmingfornature/1670375.
Mon 19 MaySoil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 10am. At Strule Arts centre, Omagh. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
Tues 20 MayDairy herd dispersal: 150 cows, 30 in-calf heifers, 30 AI-bred calves. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.Monthly dairy sale. With 60 head dispersal for D Coulter. Markethill Mart, 12.30pm.
Wed 21 MayAgTech Ireland and Irish Farmers Journal conference. “Transforming Agriculture with Artificial Intelligence”. At the Curragh racecourse, 9am to 5pm. Eircode R56 RR67. Register at www.agtechireland.ie The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Kilrea Mart. CAFRE dry stone wall training. At Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/
Thurs 22 MayDairy sale, 70 fresh heifers and cows. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.CAFRE dry stone wall training. At Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/
Thurs 22, noon to Sat 24 May, noon
Magnificent Moilies online sale. At HandH.Marteye.ie
Thurs 22, 7pm to Mon 26 May, 7pmHampshire Down export sale. Timed auction at handh.Marteye.ie
Fri 23 MayDexter cattle. Show 10.30am, sale 1pm. Ballymena Mart
Sat 24 MayMay Fair and Vintage Rally, 12noon to 4pm. At Tamlaght O’Crilly Parish Church. Details, Mary on TN 7964-2197.
