The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the Northern Ireland Sheep Industry Taskforce have condemned comments by NI Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir that the sheep support scheme has been sidelined.

The minister said that this would be due to resource constraints.

Muir has agreed to establish a sheep-focused co-design group within the agricultural policy stakeholder group forum, but no tangible progress has been made, according to the UFU.

During the Northern Irish Assembly on Tuesday, MLA Steve Aiken highlighted the increasing prevalence of sheep scab in the country.

In response, UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy expressed his disappointment that “staffing issues” is to blame for the lack of progress with the sheep support scheme.

“It’s not the first time we’ve heard that from [the department], so what are they doing to urgently fix the issue? What steps are being taken so they can get things moving on with sheep support as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Sheep producers feel like they’ve been completely devalued since their exclusion from the new sustainable agriculture programme and the casualness of which things are being progressed with the sheep scheme is not helping matters.”

Support

The UFU and the Northern Ireland Sheep Industry Taskforce have now reiterated calls for urgent action to support these affected local farmers and to tackle scab appropriately and effectively.

“Sheep farmers in Northern Ireland already operate on some of the lowest incomes in the sector and, without direct support, many businesses will struggle to remain viable,” added Cuddy.

“In the Republic of Ireland, farmers benefit from up to €25 per ewe through government-backed schemes.

“Currently, there are limited treatment options for farmers and this is a huge concern, as rates are climbing in Northern Ireland. Sheep scab is one of the most contagious diseases of sheep in the UK. It risks sheep welfare and can have a significant economic impact on the farm business.”

