This May 2021-born Limousin cow weighed 650kg and sold for £2,410, 371p/kg.

Last Monday 28 April saw 200 cattle presented at the weekly cattle sale operated by Northern Counties Co-operative Ltd at Swatragh Livestock Mart, with a 99% clearance rate achieved.

While numbers coming forward were up on the previous week, demand remains very strong. “More cattle are required for anxious grass buyers. Quality continental stock weighing 400 to 500kg are reaching premium prices at a hotly contested ringside,” said Eamon Healy from Swatragh Mart.

This Limousin bullock, born 28 September 2024, weighed 393kg and sold for £1,820, 457p/kg.

Well finished cull cows and bulls were also in demand at last Monday’s sale. Cows sold to 384p/kg, £1,920 for a 500kg Limousin and a top price per head of £2,500, 373p/kg for a 670kg Limousin. Other continental cows traded from 309p/kg to 371p/kg.

Bullocks sold to 485p/kg, £1,290 for a 266kg Limousin and a top price per head of £2,530, 421p/kg for a 600kg Limousin. Continental bullocks weighing between 400 and 500kg made from 367 to 433p/kg while dairy bred bulls and bullocks were selling from 300-343p/kg. A batch of dairy cross Aberdeen Angus weighing from 510 to 570kg fetched between 331p/kg and 357p/kg.

This Belgian Blue heifer, born 28 May 2024, weighed 410kg and sold for £1,500, 366p/kg.

Heifers sold to 475p/kg, £1,320 for a 278kg Limousin and a top price per head of £2,240, 407p/kg for a 550kg Limousin.

Continental heifers from 300 to 450kg were generally trading between 400 and 450p/kg, while 450 to 600kg heifers ranged from 380p/kg to 420p/kg.

Swatragh Livestock Mart has a weekly cattle sale on a Monday at 11.30am, with breeding sheep sold on a Thursday at 7pm and other sheep on a Saturday at 10.30am. On Friday 9 May there is a breeding cattle sale at 7pm.