This 2007 JCB 531-70, with approximately 3,500 hours, sold for £25,100.

A large crowd gathered at Omagh Showgrounds on Saturday 1 March for the monthly machinery sale run by Pollock Auctions.

The sale started at 11.30am with three auctioneers, two selling general farm machinery while the third took plenty of bids in the tools and miscellaneous ring.

The general sale was bolstered by some special entries including a Ford 8340, Cosmo 800 fertiliser sower and other farm implements on behalf of the reps of a deceased local farmer.

Pollock’s own 2007 JCB 531-70, also featured at the sale.

The large crowd and quality lots all contributed to strong trade on the day.

There was a wide range of equipment on offer from bikes at a fiver right through to tele-handlers at £25,000.

There were also nearly new sub-soilers and vintage Masseys in top condition.

There really was something for every taste and budget.

The next collective machinery sale is Saturday 5 April.

This Ford 8340 made £15,300.

This Massey Ferguson 185 sold for £6,700.

This Sumo Gls sub-soiler had only worked 25 acres and sold for £10,900.

This Major Cyclone heavy duty mover sold for £1,800.

An “as new” set of Michelin 650/65R38 tyres and rims made £2,050.

This MCM calf/sheep trailer made £2,320.

This Ifor Williams tri axle flat bed trailer made £3,500.

This 7x4 single axle car trailer made £1,000

This Ifor Williams tri axle cattle trailer with decks, sold for £4,000.

This Redrock slurry pump made £1,000.

This Kuhn bag lifter sold for £500