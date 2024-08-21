As highlighted in last weeks’ edition, traditional breeds such as Angus might receive higher prices per kg, but lower weights at slaughter result in a total value per head that is behind breeds such as Charolais and Limousin.

However, irrespective of the final carcase value, there are also many practical reasons why a farmer might choose to use traditional breeds, whether it is ease of calving, shorter gestation length, docility etc. There is also a higher cost that comes with taking continental cattle to finish.

The key in any farming system is not to focus on what someone else is doing, but to work out what best suits your farm and to continually make small improvements to the system, year-on-year.

New issue

But from 2025 onwards, there is a new issue to consider with the introduction of a payment on suckler cows that meet various conditions, including around calving interval (CI). In the first year, only those cows with a CI of less than 415 days will secure a payment, reducing to 405 days in Year 2.

While the money involved (expected to be over £100 per cow) is unlikely to entice everyone, the reality is that tight margins mean most beef and sheep farms need to maximise any payments they can get.

To do that, suckler cows will need to produce a calf every 12 months, so you simply can’t afford to have difficult calvings.

The other side of the equation is the stock bull. A bull that lets you down during breeding adds to costs in the form of lighter calves, but there is also now the potential of losing out on hundreds of pounds in farm payments.

Rethink

As an industry we need to re-think what we want from our pedigree breeders.

Our main sales are dominated by overfat bulls because that is what attracts buyers.

However, overfeeding bulls when they are young is not a recipe for a long and productive life on a commercial suckler farm.