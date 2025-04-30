The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has called for a ban on the use of farrowing crates in UK pig production after new statistics showed nearly three quarters (73%) of vets are concerned about their negative impact on animal welfare.
The vets suggest crates should be phased out over a 15-year period, with new build farrowing buildings either a form of adaptive farrowing accommodation or free farrowing.
“It’s time for change, and working closely with the Pig Veterinary Society (PVS) we’ve created a balanced, pragmatic, and evidence-led position which calls on the UK government to move towards a total ban of their use,” said BVA president Dr. Elizabeth Mullineaux.
