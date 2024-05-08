The Sheraton Hotel in Athlone played host to the 20th National FBD Hall of Fame awards on Sunday evening, 5 May. The awards, which have continued to grow from strength to strength under the watchful eyes of Michael and Oliver Flanagan from Moydrum Farm, celebrated breeders from the bovine, equine and ovine industries. Twenty-four recipients from 19 counties were inducted into the FBD National Hall of Fame, before an attendance of almost 400 guests.

Willie Mullins, the legendry race horse trainer from Co Carlow, received the FBD National Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his contribution to the Irish racing industry and his remarkable achievements in horse racing globally.

Seamus Dunne from Ballyfin, Portlaoise, received the Farmers Oscar award for his innovative invention for handling all sizes of livestock, known as Crushmate, an accessory for the cattle crush. Guest of honour was Michael Fitzmaurice TD, who congratulated the recipients and presented them with their awards.

Michael Flanagan, of the Moydrum Castle Pedigree Herds, Athlone, whose idea it was way back in 2003, said that people from the bovine, equine and ovine industries should be recognised and acknowledged for their dedication, commitment and the outstanding service they have given for the betterment of their particular breed, over the years.

“Now is the time to honour them, rather than writing glowing obituaries when they have left us.”

Michael who acted as MC for the night, ably assisted by his son, Oliver, who is secretary of the NHFA, said that “the function has grown out of all proportion and the trouble now is to try and accommodate the huge demand for tables”.

Michael expressed his thanks to the main sponsor, FBD Insurance, which has become the title sponsor, represented on the night by Pat Gilligan, head of sales for the midlands and western regions, and Michael Berkery, chairman of the FBD Trust.

The bovine section has a new sponsor in Herdwatch, based in Roscrea, represented by the co-founder and CEO Fabien Peyaud.

The Kepak Group, main sponsor of the ovine section, was represented by Jonathan Forbes, main procurement manager, and Sean Coffey, commercial director. Charles Smith, managing director of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, which has been a sponsor of the event since its inception, was also present.

(L-r back row) Shay Kennedy, Irish Rouge recipient; Pat Gilligan, FBD Insurance area manager; Michael Flanagan, National Hall of Fame awards CEO; Oliver Flanagan, National Hall of Fame secretary; Michael Berkery, FBD Trust chairman; Dermot Goss, Belgian Beltex recipient; Pat Lynch, Irish Suffolk Sheep Society recipient; Jim Jeffrey, Irish Charlaois sheep recipient; Fabien Peyaud, CEO Herdwatch. (L-r front row): Alan Crowe, Irish Vendéen Society recipient; Jim Gahan, Suffolk Society South of Ireland Branch recipient; Pauline Murphy, Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland recipient; Michael Fitzmaurice TD; William Doherty, Irish Texel Sheep Society recipient; Francis Donohoe, Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society recipient, at the FBD National Hall of Fame Awards 2024.

L to R Back Row: Richy O’Brien, Michelle O’Brien, Michael Flanagan CEO FBD National Hall of Fame Awards, Oliver Flanagan Secretary, Michael Berkery Chairman FBD Trust (L-r front row): Pat Gilligan, area manager FBD Insurance; Willie Mullins, race horse trainer, FBD National Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement award recipient; Michael Fitzmaurice TD; Chris Mannion, Irish Draught Horse Association recipient, at the FBD National Hall of Fame Awards 2024.

Bovine awards

Irish Angus Cattle Society: Joe Moran, Powerstown, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny.

Irish Aubrac Cattle Society: James Donnellan, Cloonmore, Dunmore, Co Galway.

Irish Belgian Blue Cattle Breeding Society: Myles McDermott, Tullow, Co Carlow.

Irish Charolais Cattle Society: Thomas Keane, Newport, Co Mayo.

Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Society Ltd: Tommy Fitzgerald, Garryheather, Clonaslee, Co Laois.

Irish Hereford Breed Society: John Johnston, Toomevara, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Irish Holstein Friesian Association: Tommy Finlay, Ballydaly, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Irish Limousin Cattle Society: Kevin Bohan, Raheen, Co Laois.

Salers Cattle Society of Ireland: Seamus Nagle, Doolin, Co Clare.

Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society: Pat Hehir, Inagh, Co Clare.

Irish Simmental Cattle Society: Mattie McDonald, Kilcloran, Camolin, Co Wexford.

Equine awards

Irish Draft Horse Association: Chris Mannion, Windgap Stud, Doon, Co Offaly.

Irish Draft Horse Society: Cecil Shorten, Askeaton, Co Limerick.

Ovine awards

Belgian Beltex Sheep: Dermot Goss, Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Irish Charollais Sheep Society: Jim and Frampton Jeffrey, Ahanesk, Midleton, Co Cork.

Irish Rouge Sheep Society: Shay Kennedy, Churchtown Hill, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford.

The Irish Suffolk Sheep Society: Pat Lynch, Moatfarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch: Jim Gahan, Coolyhune, St Mullin’s, Co Carlow.

Irish Texel Sheep Society: William Doherty, Galdonagh, Glebe, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal.

Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society: Francis Donohoe, Johnstown, Collinstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Irish Vendéen Sheep Society: Alan Crowe, Killeen Rd, Dunsany, Co Meath.

Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland: Pauline Murphy, Coolattin, Bunclody, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Special awards

National Hall of Fame Farmers Oscar Award 2024: Seamus Dunne, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

National Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award: Willie Mullins, Closutton, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.