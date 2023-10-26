Steil V Eileen 486 sold for the joint highest price of €4,100 at the Steil Roses production sale. \ A Moore Media

The Roscommon-based Steil Angus herd of Cathal and Joseph McCormack held a production sale of 12 heifers in conjunction with the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd sale in Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday, 21 October.

The production sale saw a top price of €4,100, which was hit twice on the day.

The first heifer to secure this price was the October 2022-born, Steil V Eileen 486. The five-star heifer was sired by Drumcrow Savoy and was bred from a Fordel Lockdown dam

Steil V Hannah 488 was the second heifer to secure this sum at Saturday’s sale. The five-star heifer, which was also born in October 2022, was sired by Coonamble Elavator and was bred from a Drumcrow Million Dollars dam.

Steil V Hannah 488 sold for the joint highest price of €4,100 at the Steil Roses production sale. \ A Moore Media

The first heifer in the Steil consignment kicked the production sale off with a very positive start when she secured €4,000. Steil V Winnie 474, an August 2022-born daughter of Fordel Lockdown and bred from a Steil Pedro 359 cow, boasted a €167 replacement index and secured the second highest price in the sale.

Steil V Ella 476 was next in the highest price lineup when she sold for €3,000. The August 2022-born heifer was also sired by Fordel Lockdown and was bred from an Ernehill Rum cow. This heifer also boasted five stars on replacement.

Also securing €3,000 on the day was the five-star Steil V Evelyn 485. The Ernehill Rum daughter was born in September 2022 and was bred from a cow sired by The Moss Kriss L128.

Eight yearling heifers from the Steil consignment sold to an average price of €3,300, making the Steil Roses Angus sale a major success.