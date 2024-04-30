The finals will take place in Mid-Tipp Mart, Thurles on Saturday 28 September. \ MacGregor Photography

The Aberdeen Angus youth development finals have become quite the spectacle over the past number of years and, this September, the finals are set to take place in Ireland.

The combined efforts of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association and the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society see workshops take place right across Ireland and the UK offering hands-on experience in all aspects of cattle handling and showmanship for young people between the ages of eight and 24.

These workshops are open to youngsters involved in all breeds, not just Angus, which means it’s a great opportunity to try something new and to meet with other young, like-minded people.

When all workshops are finalised, teams are chosen across three different age categories and from across the five countries of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

These participants then head to the programme’s finals which return to Ireland this year.

The finals will take place in Mid-Tipp Mart, Thurles, on Saturday 28 September with a celebratory meal and prize-giving that night.

There are massive prizes on offer for the successful finalists, including the senior winner securing a travel bursary to view cattle in any part of the world!

Any young person interested in competing or even taking part at the workshops should keep an eye on the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association social media throughout the summer for updates.