The South of Ireland Suffolk Sheep Society held their annual National Championships at Dundalk Show on Sunday 9 June. All classes were very well supported with a mix of established and new breeders presenting an excellent standard of stock. There was great interest in proceedings with a strong ringside crowd watching on including many breeders from Northern Ireland.

The show judge was Mr Dennis Taylor of the renowned Ballynacannon Flock, based in Co Antrim who tapped out a tremendous ewe from Arthur O’Keeffe’s Annakisha flock as Overall Champion. A 2022 born ewe, she also took 1st prize in the Aged Ewe class and is sired by Ballinatone BT Buddy and out of a homebred ewe by Strathbogie AK Magic. After taking the Suffolk Championship, this ewe then went forward and claimed the Interbreed Championship.

Taking Reserve Overall Champion was the 1st prize shearling ewe from Philip Lynch’s Glyde flock. A stylish ewe, she is by Ballinatone BT Buddy and a Castleisle ewe by Lakeview Armani.

A young ram lamb by Ballinatone BT Buddy and a homebred ewe by Castleisle Kilteskin Prince, from the flock of Arthur O’Keeffe claimed the Male Championship. This lamb was 1st in the Open ram lamb class and it was the 2nd prizewinner from the same class that took Reserve Male Champion. From the Malinhead flock of John Doherty, Co Donegal, this ram lamb is sired by Crewelands Dancing Brave and out of a ewe by Limestone Red Rum.

1st place in the untrimmed ewe lamb class which was won by John Doherty of the Malinhead flock\Alfie Shaw

Taking first place in the Shearling Ram and upwards class was JA & AJ Lucas, Finnvale with their stock ram Claycrop MacAllister, a private purchase by the 48,000gns Limestone Marksman.

For the first time this year, there was a New Members class and this was a huge success with a large entry. Taking top honors here was Sean O’Gorman, Roselodge with a ram lamb by Limestone Commando. The lamb’s dam was purchased as Female Champion at the Premier Show & Sale at Blessington 2022. This ram lamb then went on to claim 1st prize in the Novice Ram lamb class.

Reserve overall champion was the 1st prize shearling ewe from Philip Lynch’s Glyde flock \Alfie Shaw

A strong ewe lamb from Shane Brady’s Milldam flock took 1st prize in the Novice Ewe Lamb class. She is by Bessiebell Big Brother and a Shannagh ewe.

Arthur O’Keeffe’s ewe lamb claimed 1st prize in the Trimmed ewe lamb class. This lamb is sired by the 10,000gns Blackbrae AB President with her dam being the ewe who was Supreme Champion on the day.

The untrimmed ewe lamb class was won by the Malinhead flock of John Doherty. This lamb is by Crewelands Dancing Brave and is a full sister to the Reserve Male Champion on the day.

In the Young Handlers class Ben Lynch took home 1st prize. In second place was Ben Whyte with Tara Bailey taking 3rd prize.