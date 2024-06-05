Willie Flynn and judge Seamus Nagle, pictured with the overall champion, Tullyvillage Trent, that sold for €4,600 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society sale in Tullamore. \Tricia Kennedy
Handler Matthew Lucas of Muff, Co Donegal, picked up first place in the senior ram class (owned by Caroline McKeown of Templepatrick, Co Antrim) with judge Adam Kerr of Cornwall, England, at the Ballymoney Show.
John Wehrly, Cooley Sheep Breeders, Michael Donohoe, Aidan Murphy, James Dunne, John Neville, all from the Texel Society, Mark O'Rourke, Growvite, Sean McGee and Matthew Harrison, Texel Society, pictured at the launch of the 2024 Growvite Texel All-Ireland which is going to take place on 9 June in conjunction with the Dundalk Show.
Noel Barry's Novinchristie Tyson was the senior champion at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society's May premier sale in Roscommon and sold for the Co Mayo breeder for €5,600. \Alfie Shaw
Pictured with the Dutch Spotted Championat the 2024 Lurgan Show was Alex Colhoun with his shearling ewe, while the reserve championship was scooped by the Cowan family with their shearling ewe. Pictured are the prize winners with judge Nigel Hamill, Minister for Agriculture Muir MLA and show secretary Michelle Doran.
Tara Browne, Kieran Killeen and judge Marie McCormack pictured with the champion heifer Piebald at the 2024 Ennistymon Show, Co Clare. \ A. Kinahan
