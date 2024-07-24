The Ardstewart sheep on farm production sale will take place on Saturday, 3 August.

The August bank holiday weekend kicks off with James Alexander and his Jalex team bringing forward 1,000 commercial gimmers for his sixth Annual-On-Farm sale, which takes place on Friday evening, August, at 7pm. The offering comprises of 400 Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, 200 Suffolk x Cheviots, 300 Cheviot Mules and 100 Texel x gimmers, all of which are enzo and toxo vaccinated.

All stock is eligible for export to the UK. Hot on the heels of this is the inaugural Ardstewart Beltex Belters sale, which takes place on-farm at Raphoe, Co Donegal, the following day (Saturday, 3 August, at 3pm).

The Ardstewart Beltex flock was established in 1993. Husband and wife duo Wade and Alison McCrabbe set their sights on always being able to produce Beltex that are true to breed type and will appeal to both pedigree and commercial flocks.

Over the 31 years they have enjoyed success at shows throughout the country, and sales which at the outset were held in Portadown. They then progressed to attending the Society National Show and Sale in Carlisle and have claimed the supreme championship here on three occasions.

Wade added: “Ardstewart rams have been in demand over the years. Rams from our flock have reached heights of 16,000 guineas with many others selling at five figured sums. Gimmers from Ardstewart have reached 7,500 guineas.”

Ardstewart is the current champion flock in the Irish Beltex Breeders Annual Flock Competition, a title it has won on several occasions.

The catalogue comprises of a selection of males and females from the heart of the Ardstewart flock.

“Our very best bloodlines and breeding families are well represented, including many that we had planned to retain for breeding in our own flock.

“One of our most highly regarded stock ewes, Ardstewart Foxy Lady, has a number of progeny in the catalogue, which will be an asset to any flock.

“We have many lots included in the sale that we ordinarily would have retained for our own flock, however time constraints and other farm commitments have prompted us to hold our very first on farm sale” adds Alison.

In 2021 a small flock of Badger Face Texels was formed and the sale will offer several Badger Face rams and females, including genetics that have been directly imported.

All of the stock is eligible for export to the UK.

One of the Beltex ewes on offer at the Ardstewart production sale.