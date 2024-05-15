The National Sheep Breeders Association (NSBA) in partnership with Zurich Farm Insurance are proud to present the Zurich Farm Insurance NSBA Crossbreed All-Ireland finals.

The finals are set to take place at Dundalk Show on Sunday, 9 June with a prize fund of a massive €3,500.

This event will be the first ever cross-breed All-Irelands run by the National Sheep Breeders Association, and will be open to all breeds sheep.

The classes for this year’s event are as follows:

  • All Ireland Crossbred Aged Ewe.
  • All Ireland Crossbred Butchers Lamb.
  • All Ireland Crossbred Factory Lamb.
  • All Ireland Crossbred Breeding Ewe lamb.
  • All Ireland Crossbred Shearling Ewe.

    • The prize money for the event will see lucky contestants receive: first - €200, second - €100, third - €75, fourth - €50, fifth - €40 , sixth - €25.

    In addition to the fantastic prize money on offer across the five classes, the All-Ireland Crossbred Overall Champion will receive €500 and the Reserve Overall Champion will recieve €300.

    The NSBA also delighted to have an additional class for up and coming Crossed Show Farmers of Future; this class will be based on the showing ability of the young person.

    Zurich Farm Insurance and The National Sheep Breeders crossbred All- Ireland Young stock/show person class is open to exhibitors under 20 years of age.

    Once again there is super prize money up for grabs.

  • First - €100.
  • Second - €75.
  • Third - €50.
  • Fourth - €25.