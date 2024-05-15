The National Sheep Breeders Association (NSBA) in partnership with Zurich Farm Insurance are proud to present the Zurich Farm Insurance NSBA Crossbreed All-Ireland finals.

The finals are set to take place at Dundalk Show on Sunday, 9 June with a prize fund of a massive €3,500.

This event will be the first ever cross-breed All-Irelands run by the National Sheep Breeders Association, and will be open to all breeds sheep.

The classes for this year’s event are as follows:

All Ireland Crossbred Aged Ewe.

All Ireland Crossbred Butchers Lamb.

All Ireland Crossbred Factory Lamb.

All Ireland Crossbred Breeding Ewe lamb.

All Ireland Crossbred Shearling Ewe.

The prize money for the event will see lucky contestants receive: first - €200, second - €100, third - €75, fourth - €50, fifth - €40 , sixth - €25.

In addition to the fantastic prize money on offer across the five classes, the All-Ireland Crossbred Overall Champion will receive €500 and the Reserve Overall Champion will recieve €300.

The NSBA also delighted to have an additional class for up and coming Crossed Show Farmers of Future; this class will be based on the showing ability of the young person.

Zurich Farm Insurance and The National Sheep Breeders crossbred All- Ireland Young stock/show person class is open to exhibitors under 20 years of age.

Once again there is super prize money up for grabs.

First - €100.

Second - €75.

Third - €50.

Fourth - €25.