Milbrook Terence ET from the herd of Willliam Smith that sold for the top price of €17,000 at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society Premier Sale in Roscrea in 2024. \ Alfie Shaw

This week will see many pedigree cattle breed societies host their premier shows and sales across the country.

Premier Charolais Show and Sale

On Saturday 22 March, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society will hold its Premier Show and Sale at Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon.

The sale will consist of 72 bulls and 22 heifers, all of which have been pre-sale inspected. Judging will kick off at 9.30am, followed by the sale at 12.30pm.

As an incentive for buyers, the society will be giving back premiums worth a total of €7,500 at the sale. Ringside and online bidding will be available through MartBids.ie.

Premier Limousin Show and Sale

The highly anticipated Irish Limousin Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale will take place in Roscrea Mart on Saturday 22 March, with 64 top-quality bulls cataloged.

A new stock bull upgrade scheme is being offered by the society to purchasers at the sale, whereby buyers can claim €400 back on a new Limousin bull.

Showing will start at 9am, followed by the sale at noon through MartBids.ie.

Premier Hereford Show and Sale

Saturday 22 March will also see the Irish Hereford Breed Society host its Premier Show and Sale at Tullamore Mart in Co Offaly, with 43 bulls cataloged.

Judging there will commence at 10.30am, followed by the sale at 1.30pm, with ringside and online bidding available through LSL.

Irish Hereford Prime is offering premiums of €300 to the purchasers of any bulls selling for €4,000 and above.

IHFA Premier Bull and Heifer Sale

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association will hold its 50th annual Premier Bull Show and Sale in Kilmallock Mart on Wednesday 26 March, with 18 high-performance bulls on offer.

Judging will commence at 10.30am, with the sale taking place at 12.30pm.

This will be followed by the association's Premier Heifer Sale, consisting of 19 top-quality females.

Stay tuned for reports from all the sales as they happen.