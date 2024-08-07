Carbery Nikita, with her heifer calf Carbery Ramona, sold for the combined price of €11,600 at the Carbery dispersal sale.

On Saturday last at Tullamore Mart, the Carbery Simmental herd of Keith and Caroline Vickery, Roscarbery, Co Cork, hit the headlines for one last time, bringing an end to almost 40 years of breeding Simmentals, with the Carbery Simmental herd having been established in 1985.

Topping the sale at €7,000 was Carbery Nikita and her heifer calf Carbery Ramona, at €4,600. Nikita is a November 2021-born first-calved heifer, sired by Kilbride Farm Bantry and out of a Kilbride Farm Delboy dam, Mohona Hilary Wench. This heifer, which calved at 25 months of age, is due to calve again in December, to Derreen Jack. Ramona, her December 2023-born heifer calf, is also sired by Derreen Jack. Securing this team was the McGarry family from Co Longford, for their Clonguish herd.

Next up at €6,000 was Carbery Noramay, another first-calved heifer and her bull calf at foot. Sired by Carbery K Hero and out of the Kilbride Farm Bantry show cow Carbery Hazelmay, she is due again in January to Coose Lincoln.

In summary, there was a complete clearance of the 37 lots, with an average price of €3,440/head, with 19 exported to NI and one to Scotland. An addition to the sale was a consignment of females from the Dermody herd of Noel and Keith Jagoe, Drinagh, Co Cork. Their six yearling heifers averaged €3,450, with a top call of €5,500 for Dermody Royal Lucy. This 11-month-old Saltire Impressive-sired heifer is out of a homebred Dermotstown Delboy cow, Dermody Lucy.

Hitting the €5,000 mark was Dermody Rebecca, a 10-month-old Auchorachan Hercules-sired heifer, who, in turn, is out of a Curaheen Tyson dam, Dermody Matilda.